Outdoors Report: Trout season starts April 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will be stocking over three million trout in waters open to public fishing for the upcoming opening day, Saturday, April 1. Additionally, there are 168 cooperative nurseries run which will add 1 million trout to local waters.

“So as a cooperative, we have to stock the waters open to the public. Trindle Springs and Hoaxtown which are relatively small streams don’t get stocked by the state. So by us stocking them provides trout for the local people. And we have a pretty big following that when we stock usually there are cars of people waiting there for us. There is a pretty big following for our trout. We stock the Wednesday and Thursday before opening day and then every 2 weeks after that on Wednesday and Thursdays” says Mike Eakin the manager at Clarence Rider Memorial Trout Nursery.

Many of these clubs also hold fishing derbies for youth on private waters. Getting kids to catch trout successfully goes a long way in creating a life-time interest.

Eakin says, “It’s great to see them especially when they catch their first fish– the little ones that we have at our kid’s derby– they get really excited, even the parents get really excited. We provide the fish and we give them their first fish certificate that they can take home.”

No matter the weather, 720 streams and 120 lakes in Pennsylvania will be elbow to elbow for one of the biggest days in the outdoors.

For abc27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

