MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) The driver involved in a single vehicle hit and run crash has been found dead.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office Ryan Blizzard, 25, of Spring Grove was found Saturday afternoon on a trail off Route 216 in Codorus State Park.

It is believed Blizzard crashed his car into a tree in the area of Route 216 and Blue Hill Road on Thursday then ran into the woods.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...