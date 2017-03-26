Man arrested for attacking, threatening estranged wife

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after apparently holding his estranged wife against her will and attacking her.

According to police, the estranged wife of William Donella, Jr. told them that he held her against her will, with a knife, from about 10 p.m. on Monday until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Donella is accused of threatening to slit the woman’s throat, and hitting her several times, breaking her jaw in two places.

Donella has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and unlawful restraint.

Donella was placed in Dauphin County Prison, with bail set at $12,000.

