HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Harrisburg School District will hold the first in a series of forums in a push to get more parents and the community involved.

It will be held Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus. The school’s new principal Lisa Love will host the event.

It will feature important information about school improvement and transformation, and academic achievement.

A free dinner will also be served on a first come first served basis.

