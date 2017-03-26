Public viewing to be held tomorrow in Baltimore for former Harrisburg Bishop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A public viewing is scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday in Baltimore for former Harrisburg Bishop Cardinal William Keeler.

It was announced on Thursday that Keeler died at 86-years old.

He grew up in Lebanon and attended Lebanon Catholic.

Keeler’s first assignment as a priest was to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Marysville. He became Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg in 1983, then served as Archbishop of Baltimore and eventually elevated to Cardinal.

A special Mass of Remembrance for Keeler will be held by Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 2 N. 8th Street in Lebanon.

