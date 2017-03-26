Ephrata man threatened at gunpoint for scooter, police find BB pistol

By Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- A man told police he was threatened by another man at gunpoint who was trying to take his electric powered scooter.

The victim, a 29-year-old male from Ephrata reported he was robbed in the area of the basketball court at 39 E. Queen St Saturday night.

According to police, they found the suspect 18-year-old Jason Diirner with a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.

Diirner was taken into custody and charged with Robbery.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison pending arraignment.

BB gun found on Diirner by authorities.
Courtesy of Ephrata Police department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s