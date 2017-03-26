Ephrata man threatened at gunpoint for scooter, police find BB pistol

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- A man told police he was threatened by another man at gunpoint who was trying to take his electric powered scooter.
The victim, a 29-year-old male from Ephrata reported he was robbed in the area of the basketball court at 39 E. Queen St Saturday night.
According to police, they found the suspect 18-year-old Jason Diirner with a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.
Diirner was taken into custody and charged with Robbery.
He was transported to Lancaster County Prison pending arraignment.