Ephrata man threatened at gunpoint for scooter, police find BB pistol

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- A man told police he was threatened by another man at gunpoint who was trying to take his electric powered scooter.

The victim, a 29-year-old male from Ephrata reported he was robbed in the area of the basketball court at 39 E. Queen St Saturday night.

According to police, they found the suspect 18-year-old Jason Diirner with a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.

Diirner was taken into custody and charged with Robbery.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison pending arraignment.

