Drizzly and cool today, warmer tomorrow with scattered showers

Yesterday’s high temperature reached 76 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport despite plenty of clouds and only a few peeks of sunshine! Today will be a far cry from yesterday, although the clouds stick around. With easterly flow, expect a cloudy and drizzly day ahead with afternoon temperatures stuck in the 40s. There won’t be much rain until later this evening and overnight, but drizzle and fog will be present throughout this Sunday. Tonight will bring a better chance for scattered showers and even steady rain. Lows tonight stay in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will begin with scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s. However, the afternoon will feature a shift to a more southerly flow. This will mean some breaks in the clouds are possible later in the day Monday and temperatures will likely make it back into the lower 70s! Although the second half of Monday could see a respite in the rain, conditions remain unsettled with more showers and mild weather for Tuesday. By Tuesday night, however, some cooler, Canadian air sinks across Pennsylvania. This will allow for a period of sunshine and seasonably cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be breezy as the weather makes a transition, but Thursday looks calm and pleasant!

There will be a close call for more rain next Friday and Saturday. A system will scoot by to the south of Central PA but it looks like it could clip the region with a few showers Friday that could linger into early Saturday. Stay tuned, we’ll watch it this week for you and post updates. Next weekend will be April already!

