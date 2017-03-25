Temperatures close to 70° even with plenty of clouds around

Today is showing early signs of being very warm with temperatures already in the 60s this morning to our west. That warmer air moves east and brings our temperatures up to the 60s too this afternoon, and possibly near 70F or above! This will happen without a lot of sunshine as clouds will be moving through all day. Some peeks of sunshine will give the warmer air a boost, but again we cannot guarantee much sun. A few showers could develop this afternoon, but if we see any rain today it should be brief and light.

Cooler air from the north and east works its way back into the forecast tomorrow as an east wind develops. The same front that opened up the warmer air today drops south allowing cooler to return.. What this means for us is a cloudy and drizzly day. We can expect drizzle and fog to last much of tomorrow morning with temperatures stuck in the 40s. A few light showers are possible during the afternoon adding to the cool and damp feel to the air.

We break out of the drizzle and fog slowly Monday morning and temperatures bounce back. Upper 60s are likely for Monday and Tuesday. More showers come through from the west on Tuesday before skies open up to sunshine for midweek. Cooler weather may quickly return again by the end of the week with some showers. None of the chances for rain look to bring heavy bouts of rain at this point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...