Teenager arrested for indecent exposure, harassment

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager is facing charges after police say he exposed himself in public at a business in Carlisle.

On Thursday, police say the 17-year old was harassing an employee at a business on South Hanover Street.

He apparently made suggestive and lewd comments to the employee, before going into an employee designated area.

The victim threatened to call the police. The suspect left the area, then turned toward the victim and exposed his genitals in public. The suspect also fondled himself before leaving the business.

The suspect has been charged with Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness, Harassment, and Defiant Trespassing.

