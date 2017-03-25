Prom Possible helps local teens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Gowns galore at the Junior League of Harrisburg’s Prom Possible giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg.

Racks filled with more than two-hundred dresses were donated from the community.This is the first time the community service organization has held this event, living up to its motto, “Women building better communities”.

“Our league is focused on supporting young women in Dauphin County and we know cost can be a barrier to attending prom. So we wanted to make prom possible for all the girls in the community,” said Jo Brindley Vice President of Fundraising for the Junior League of Harrisburg.

Absolute Pilates served as a drop-off spot for dresses and Classic Dry Cleaners collected and cleaned all the donations.

Kearh Wilkerson a senior at Harrisburg High School said, “I think it is generous that they are doing this for girls because there are actually some girls who can’t afford prom. I think my dress is lovely. Now all I have to get is my shoes”.

In addition to the free dress, the girls also could pick out jewelry and take part in a drawing for a free hair and makeup service donated by local salons.

The Junior League Of Harrisburg has forty-five active numbers. The group is looking forward to holding another Prom Possible event next year.

For more information on the Junior League of Harrisburg visit their website, www.jl-hbg.com

