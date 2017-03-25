Police searching for missing York County teenager

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – West Manheim Township Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Madison Krumrine, 16, left her home in Hanover at around 8:30 Thursday night. She has not been seen since.

Police believe Krumrine left on her own. She didn’t show up for classes at South Western High School on Friday.

Krumrine is 5’7″ and 130 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. There is no known vehicle, and she left her cell phone at her house.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact York County 911.

