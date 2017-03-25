Police searching for missing York County teenager

By Published: Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – West Manheim Township Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Madison Krumrine, 16, left her home in Hanover at around 8:30 Thursday night. She has not been seen since.

Police believe Krumrine left on her own. She didn’t show up for classes at South Western High School on Friday.

Krumrine is 5’7″ and 130 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. There is no known vehicle, and she left her cell phone at her house.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact York County 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s