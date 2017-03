MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are currently investigating a three vehicle crash that left multiple people injured on Route 209 Saturday morning.

According to authorities, five people are being treated including two children. Police say they were flown from the scene.

The severity of the injuries is unknown.

No more details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.</strong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...