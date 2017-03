LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM)- A Camp Hill man is in prison for allegedly following another driver and threatening them with a gun.

Police were called to S. Third Street and Lowther Street for an active road rage incident involving a firearm on Friday.

Officers found 40-year-old Kenneth Ray Shiley in possession of a handgun after conducting a traffic stop.

Shiley was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

