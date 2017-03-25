Lancaster man accused of stalking girl

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after police said he wouldn’t stop contacting an underage girl.

On Thursday, police arrested Andrew Resch, 21, of Lititz. Investigators said he repeatedly attempted to contact the girl showing up at her school and home. Police had warned him not to contact her.

Resch was charged with stalking, intimidation of a witness/victim and criminal trespass.

He was taken to central booking, was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecure bail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...