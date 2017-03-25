Harrisburg pop-up boutique offers free prom dresses

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A local non-profit has created a pop-up boutique for junior and senior girls in need of formal dresses for the prom.

Prom Possible is sponsored by the Junior League of Harrisburg. It features over 200 dresses in a variety of styles, colors and sizes for free.

The boutique is at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg on Berryhill Street from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Junior League of Harrisburg is a organization made up of women with a goal of making the community a better place.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s