Classmates, local businesses show support for girl battling leukemia

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of students from West Creek Hills Elementary School in Cumberland County showed up Friday night to support Ashyln Brysiak, who was diagnosed last summer with leukemia.

Ashlyn attends school from home with the help of an app and a robot in the classroom. She says the dance gave her a big boost.

“I have not been out in two weeks,” Brysiak said. “It makes me feel happy to see all of these people out her to support me and my family.”

Students raised money to help the Brysiak family with out-of-pocket expenses.

Angela Brysiak says the event was overwhelming.

“When we first started this, we felt really alone,” Brysiak said. “We didn’t know how we were going to handle it, and we now have an army behind us.”

On Sunday, Twin Ponds and Black N Bleu are having a benefit to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Black N Bleu at 618 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, will donate some of its proceeds from 12-5 p.m.

Twin Ponds West at 200 Lambs Gap Rd. will accept $25 donations during open skating and a soccer clinic.

Money raised will support LLS research and patient services.

