Chemo Ducks help educate, comfort cancer patients

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A non-profit paired up with a local business to comfort the lives of children battling cancer.

Duck Doughnuts and Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program announced their national partnership at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Duck Doughnuts made a $10,000 donation Friday to Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program to give kids with cancer a stuffed duck with chemotherapy ports. The stuffed animals help the young patients learn about the ports and lines they have on their bodies.

Four Diamond Champion and Camp Hill Middle School student Lily Jordan is battling bone cancer and loves her Chemo Duck.

“I think it was almost like if chemo duck can do it, I can do it too because he’s got a smile on his face even though he has two central lines. It’s hard to keep a smile on your face, I’ve been there,” Jordan said.

Duck Doughnuts #QuackGivesBack initiative will provide pediatric chemotherapy patients with Chemo Ducks in children’s hospitals nationwide.

