Adams County police to move to digital tickets, expected $80,000 savings per year

CARROLL VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) – You might notice something different next time Adams County police pull you over. It’s an effort to save time and tax dollars, and other counties could soon pick up on this too.

Only two of Adams County’s 16 municipal police departments have digital tickets. Those are the Carroll Valley and Biglerville Police Departments. The rest use handwritten tickets.

The county secured a $150,000 grant to bring e-tickets to the entire county. That means an officer will scan your driver’s license and print out your ticket at the scene. Police expect that to save between five to 10 minutes for the officer and driver per offense.

Adams County issued about 12,500 traffic citations in 2015. Most of them were handwritten.

“With a handwritten citation, that citation then comes back to police departments, and someone there has to take all that information, read it off that handwritten citation, and then enter it into a police computer system,” said Chief Richard L. Hileman II, with the Carroll Valley Police Department.

The handwritten ticket then has to go through the hands of two more people. That’s going to change when the entire county goes digital.

“Our courts are being stretched by an ever-increasing caseload,” Hileman said. “Year after year it keeps growing. This will take some of the pressure off them because we’re going to eliminate data entry for thousands of citations a year.”

The Chief says digital tickets have other benefits.

“The accuracy will definitely go up,” Hileman said. “I know my handwriting is not terrific, and there’s more than a few officers out there with that same condition. This way everything is being scanned in. You check the data. Everything is either scanned or typed.”

This should amount to a savings of almost $80,000 a year for taxpayers.

“That’s important to small towns because our tax base isn’t like big places,” Kass Rider said.

Rider is a life-long Adams County resident. She gives e-tickets two thumbs up.

“They can be doing more important things and things good for the community instead of writing tickets,” Ruder said.

“Instead of sitting in a station typing into a computer, they’re out protecting people on the street,” Hileman said.

The Harrisburg City Police Department has a similar system.

All municipal police departments in Adams County are expected to have digital tickets by mid-summer.

