State Representative hold Town Hall

Dickinson Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Lots of state issues on the table Thursday night in Cumberland County. Republican State Representative Steve Bloom hosted a town hall called “Coffee and Convo” in Dickinson township, near Mt. Holly Springs.

When asked about his concerns on Governor’s Wolf’s proposed state budget, Rep. Bloom said, “My biggest concern is that the Governor is asking for a billion dollars in new taxes.”

Constituents commented about property taxes.

Rep. Bloom has voted before for reforms, which have failed, but syas they may find new life this spring. “They would replace the school property tax system that we have today with a combination of sales and income tax.”

Others asked about Senate Bill 10, which discourages sanctuary cities by stripping funding to local law enforcement agencies which don’t enforce federal immigration laws.

Rep. Bloom says he is on the fence and will commit to the bill yet.

He was also asked if he felt PA farms would suffer if they couldn’t hire undocumented immigrants. He said, “I absolutely acknowledge the importance of the immigrant labor force for our farmers. and I still think it needs to be done legally.”

Rep. Bloom also took questions on fracking. He says he thinks imposing higher taxes on natural gas drillers will drive them away.

He also said he supports pension reform, including a 401K style retirement plan for new state employees.

