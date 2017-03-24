Some ice possible as light rain arrives this morning, then a big warm-up follows

This morning we are watching a warm front and some light rain arriving from the west. The light rain likely arrives after 7 AM and temperatures will be close to freezing leading to some patchy ice. If the rain holds out longer and is slower to arrive the best chance for patchy ice will stay north and west of our region. Those areas north and west will see the rain arriving before temperatures increase. Timing is everything when we see warm fronts come through over cold air, and this time the chances for ice do not appear widespread for us. Most of us may simply see passing morning showers without any ice threat. We will keep tracking the latest with this forecast, but again the trends favor areas west and north of our region for ice this morning.

After the warm front comes through, temperatures this afternoon increase to the lower and middle 50s. If the clouds break and allow for some afternoon sun there is the potential of reaching 60° for a few places. We expect warmer weather into the weekend too with highs on Saturday in the middle to upper 60s. A few showers will be around to our north on Saturday, but right now most of our area should stay dry based on the latest data. A better chance of light rain arrives by late Sunday with slightly cooler weather on tap.

Next week continues to stay mild with cooler waiting to return until after midweek. Look for more shower chances on Tuesday as another front sweeps through. More sunshine follows the passing of that front for Wednesday and Thursday. Until then our forecast stays cloudy and a little damp at times.

