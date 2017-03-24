Salon owner shaves head after daughter raises more than $54,000 for leukemia research

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland Valley High School freshman raised a lot of money for leukemia research. She collected so much her mom had to make good on a bet.

“We basically shaved all my hair off today,” said Rene Krebs, owner of Posh Salon and Spa.

“It was amusing. It was interesting,” said Annabel Krebs, Rene’s daughter.

Rene told her daughter she would shave her head if Annabel raised more than $50,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Rene was the organization’s ‘Woman of the Year’ in 2013 and raised $53,000.

“I raised about $54,000, and I basically did everything I could,” Annabel said. “I had a bunch of events. I went around door to door.”

The Society honored Annabel as its 2017 ‘Student of the Year.’ Annabel named her grant in honor of 12-year-old William Sweger.

“William has acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” said Derek Nesbit, Sweger’s dad.

“I’m just tired all the time. You feel like you have the flu all the time,” Sweger said. “You’re always getting needles stuck into you, and that’s not fun.”

Sweger is battling leukemia for the second time.

Rene’s hair filled an entire bag after family and donors took turns shaving her head. She says this isn’t about her but about helping a little boy in the fight of his life.

“It’s just very important to try and give back to help fund research grants so that we can hopefully find cures,” Rene said.

“This could be your child. We never knew it could happen to us. We didn’t know,” Nesbit said. “It always happened to somebody else, and you supported them, but you never know if it’s going to happen to you.”

Sweger watched Rene also lose her hair while he continues to battle forward.

