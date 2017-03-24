Police warn iPhone users about dangerous ‘Siri 108’ prank

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have a warning for iPhone users on a new prank. It seems like a harmless social media campaign, but it could get users to unknowingly call 911.

You’re on social media. A post tells you you’ll hear something funny if you say 108 to Siri. Doing this could get you into trouble and tie up first responders.

iPhone user Jessica Hirst was shocked when we told her about the ‘Siri 108’ prank.

“I think it’s pretty irresponsible of whoever decided to do that,” Hirst said. “My question would be how we protect ourselves as Americans from something like that?”

“It’s an emergency 911 code that Apple put into their phones that if you say the 108 code to Siri, it automatically calls 911,” East Pennsboro Township Police Chief Todd Bashore said.

108 is the international number for 911. iPhone users will connect to 911 within five seconds of saying 108 to Siri, Apple’s personal digital assistant.

Bashore hasn’t dealt with the prank yet but had to deal with 140 hang-up calls in 2016. He has some advice if you fall victim to the scam.

“Don’t hang up,” Bashore said. “I would let them know, answer their questions. They’re going to ask what your emergency is, and you need to tell them that you don’t have an emergency.”

Bashore says what seems like a funny prank to come can lead to serious consequences for others.

“The social media just spreads it all over, and I don’t think some of the people think about what they’re doing, and the outcome is something that could get somebody hurt,” Bashore said.

Bashore says spreading the prank on social media could lead to criminal charges, such as disorderly conduct.

