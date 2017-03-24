Police officer accused of stealing drug money withdraws guilty pleas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Fairview Township police officer will stand trial in federal court on charges he stole money seized as evidence in drug arrests.

U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia Rambo on Thursday granted Tyson Baker’s motion to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin June 12.

Baker, of Etters, had pleaded guilty in September to two counts of theft of federal funds.

The 17-year veteran of the police department was arrested in 2015. He was suspected of stealing $2,000 from $14,000 in cash seized from a suspected marijuana dealer, so the FBI set up a sting in which Fairview Township police stopped an undercover agent.

Authorities said Baker had the agent’s vehicle towed, and a video camera recorded him as he searched without a warrant and stole $3,000 from $15,000 concealed in a gym bag.

