Police: Man assaulted for snapping photo of litter’s license plate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 79-year-old man says he was assaulted inside a fast food restaurant because he photographed a litterbug.

Lower Paxton Township police are looking for the attacker in Wednesday’s incident at the McDonald’s in the 4600 block of Jonestown Road.

Investigators said he was sitting in a gray Honda Crosstour and throwing trash into the parking lot when the victim, a customer at the restaurant, went outside to get a picture of the license plate – a South Carolina registration of KYP-931.

The man in the Honda saw the victim take the photo, followed him back inside the restaurant, and punched him in the side of the head, police said. He fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656 or their tip line at 717-724-8317.

