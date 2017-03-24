Penn State: Conviction shows leaders failed

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Gary Schultz, Tim Curley, Graham Spanier
FILE - This file combination photo shows former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State Director of Athletics Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier, center, in Harrisburg, Pa. The criminal case against the three former high-ranking Penn State administrators is headed to a Pennsylvania appellate courtroom, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, nearly four years after two of them were first charged. A decision against them could clear the way for trial. (AP Photos/File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State is calling the conviction of its former president and guilty pleas by two other former top administrators a “profound failure of leadership.”

Graham Spanier was convicted Friday of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment but acquitted of conspiracy and a second count of child endangerment.

The university says in a statement that the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal has caused it to strengthen accountability and fight against child abuse.

Former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor child endangerment and testified for the prosecution.

Penn State’s statement says the verdict and pleas indicate the three fell short of the school’s standards for leadership.

The university’s statement says the school’s foremost thoughts are with Sandusky’s victims.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s