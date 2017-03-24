Penn State: Conviction shows leaders failed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State is calling the conviction of its former president and guilty pleas by two other former top administrators a “profound failure of leadership.”

Graham Spanier was convicted Friday of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment but acquitted of conspiracy and a second count of child endangerment.

The university says in a statement that the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal has caused it to strengthen accountability and fight against child abuse.

Former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor child endangerment and testified for the prosecution.

Penn State’s statement says the verdict and pleas indicate the three fell short of the school’s standards for leadership.

The university’s statement says the school’s foremost thoughts are with Sandusky’s victims.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...