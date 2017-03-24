Officer pleads guilty to summary charge in fatal pedestrian crash

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Northeastern Regional Police officer who struck and killed a man while speeding last year pleaded guilty to a summary traffic violation, according to a review of the case released Friday by the York County district attorney’s office.

Officer Scott George entered the plea last week to a count of driving vehicle at safe speeds and paid a fine.

The officer was traveling 48 mph, 13 mph over the speed limit, when he struck 74-year-old Raymond Updegraff on North George Street Extended in East Manchester Township on the rainy night of Nov. 30, according to the report.

Updegraff was wearing dark clothing, was in the lane of travel, and was about 240 feet south of an established crosswalk, the report states.

Investigators wrote that traveling 13 mph over the speed limit at night, in the rain, is “certainly not a prudent course of action”, but it does not fit the definition of reckless or grossly negligent conduct for criminal responsibility under Pennsylvania law.

