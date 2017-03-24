Manheim bank robbery under investigation

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Friday afternoon bank robbery in Manheim is under investigation.

The Manheim Borough Police Department was called around 2:45 p.m. to a bank robbery at BB&T Bank on Market Square.

According to police, a suspect demanded cash from bank tellers but did not display a weapon.

The male suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a dark ski mask with sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on West Danner Alley toward Hart Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-664-1180.

