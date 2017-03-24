Lebanon man charged with making meth in motel room

WHTM Staff Published:

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a Lebanon man after they say he was manufacturing meth out of his motel room.

Mark A. Pierce, 38, has been charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia related to a methamphetamine lab.

The charges come after police were called to the Blue Note Motel on January 29. Motel employees reportedly found items consistent with drug use.

Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team were called to the scene and determined that meth was being manufactured.

Pierce is currently in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s