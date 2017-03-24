Lebanon man charged with making meth in motel room

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a Lebanon man after they say he was manufacturing meth out of his motel room.

Mark A. Pierce, 38, has been charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia related to a methamphetamine lab.

The charges come after police were called to the Blue Note Motel on January 29. Motel employees reportedly found items consistent with drug use.

Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team were called to the scene and determined that meth was being manufactured.

Pierce is currently in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

