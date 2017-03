The Lebanon Catholic Girls have jumped to a 20-10 first half lead against Juniata Valley in the 1A girls basketball championship at Giant Center in Hershey. Lebanon Catholic trailed early but went on an 11-0 run to take the lead. They went on a another 7-0 run to start the second quarter and lead by ten at the half.

