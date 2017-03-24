Lawsuit against nursing homes dismissed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A lawsuit filed in the summer of 2015 by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General against a nursing home chain has been dismissed by the state’s Commonwealth Court.

The suit announced by former Attorney General Kathleen Kane targeted Golden Gate National Senior Care LLC, which included GoldenLiving Centers in the midstate.

The complaint alleged GoldenLiving facilities were so understaffed that residents were left thirsty, hungry, dirty, and sometimes were unable to summon anyone for help using the bathroom. Incontinent residents were left in soiled diapers for extended periods of time, and those at risk for bedsores were not turned every two hours as required.

The legal action alleged that residents did not receive regular exercise and showers, sometimes missed meals because they were not escorted to dining halls, and had long waits or no responses to their calls for assistance.

The complaint stated that staffers, either under direction of management or fear of management, falsified records to show that residents received services they did not.

A Commonwealth Court opinion filed Wednesday dismissed the complaint.

It is unclear if the attorney general’s office will appeal the decision.

