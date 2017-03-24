Jerry Sandusky expected in court today

Centre County, Pa. (WHTM) – Jerry Sandusky expected to be back in court Friday.

His lawyers are continuing to fight to get his charges dismissed, or a new trial.

Earlier this year, the judge from the trial, John Cleland, removed himself from future proceedings.

A common pleas judge from Western PA will now handle the post-conviction appeals.

Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys in 2012.

He is currently serving a sentence 30-60 years.

The appeals hearing is expected to a couple of days.

