Hanover Hospital announces partnership with PinnacleHealth

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The parent organization of Hanover Hospital has signed a letter of intent to pursue a partnership with PinnacleHealth System.

Hanover HealthCare Plus announced the partnership Friday. The company said specific terms of the agreement have not been finalized, but the intent is to grow healthcare services, recruit top-level physicians, and retain the current leadership team and employees for at least 12 months.

Hanover Hospital has 93 licensed beds, more than 1,400 employees, and over 240 medical staff physicians.

“Being a standalone hospital in Pennsylvania is increasingly challenging,” Hanover Hospital president and CEO Michael Gaskins said in a statement. “We are excited about what this partnership means for our hospital and the dedicated employees and physicians who care for patients every day. Our organization looks forward to working with PinnacleHealth not only to enhance the excellent services we provide today, but to explore ways we can grow and increase access to healthcare services for those in our community.”

The two companies said they’ll work toward signing a definitive agreement and getting regulatory approvals over the next several months.

PinnacleHealth announced last week that it will acquire four local hospitals and pursue an affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The four hospitals are Carlisle Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hospital of York, Lancaster Regional Medical Center, and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lititz.

