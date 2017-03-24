East Hanover Mini Thon raises $6,000

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at East Hanover Elementary School danced the afternoon away, raising money for the Four Diamonds Fund.

On Friday, several hundred kindergarten through fifth grade students danced for 90 minutes straight in the school gym, the culmination of a months long fundraising campaign. Raising a grand total of $6,000.28, the event mimics the massive student-run THON event that raises millions annually on the main campus of Penn State University.

The elementary school, part of Lower Dauphin School District, has several connections to the organization for which it is raising funds. Among them is kindergarten teacher, Christy Fisher, who’s son Gideon was diagnosed two years ago with Accute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“We’re a Four Diamonds family,” said Fisher, who says the organization has helped her family through some tough times, both financially and emotionally.

“They’ve been there to help us pay for anything beyond insurance,” she adds. “We had both of our cars lose transmissions within a few months, and our furnace died. They helped with supporting that. Also, they have such a great support system for the children, making sure they feel normal under very difficult circumstances.”

Speaking briefly before the dancing got underway, Fisher thanked the students and parents in attendance for supporting Four Diamonds.

“This Mini Thon is not just for Gideon. Its not just for the people we know” she said, stressing that the money raised will currently help at least 300 families with children undergoing cancer treatment in Hershey. While it is a difficult subject to breach with young children, she feels it is important to try to explain to them how their involvement in fundraising can make an impact close to home.

“Just for them to give their time and energy,” added Fisher. “I want them to know they make a real difference, and it is appreciated.”

