Deliberations to resume in Penn State ex-president’s trial

Associated Press Published:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 20, 2017. Spanier faces charges that he failed to report suspected child sex abuse in the last remaining criminal case in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Jurors in former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s child endangerment case are preparing to resume their discussions after failing to reach a verdict over six hours.

The panel of seven women and five men are scheduled to restart their closed-door talks Friday morning at a courthouse in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Spanier is accused of conspiracy and two counts of endangerment for his handling of complaints about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky more than 15 years ago.

The 68-year-old Spanier was forced out as university president in 2011, shortly after Sandusky was charged with sexual abuse of children.

Spanier’s defense rested Thursday without putting on any evidence. Two of his former top lieutenants within the university administration took plea deals to a misdemeanor last week and testified for the prosecution.

