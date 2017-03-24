Blood drive offering free tickets

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2011 file photo, donors give blood at a drive attempting to set a record for most single-day donations in Rutland, Vt. Federal health officials are lifting the nations 32-year-old lifetime ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, but major restrictions will continue to limit who can donate. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Roll up your sleeve and donate blood to get two free tickets to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone Show and more.

Modjeski and Masters will host the blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank at 100 Sterling Parkway in Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All blood types are needed.

A form of identification is required to donate.

For more information, call 1-800-771-0059.

