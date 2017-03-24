Blood drive offering free tickets

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Roll up your sleeve and donate blood to get two free tickets to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone Show and more.

Modjeski and Masters will host the blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank at 100 Sterling Parkway in Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All blood types are needed.

A form of identification is required to donate.

For more information, call 1-800-771-0059.

