Armed robbery reported at 7-Eleven in Penbrook

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penbrook police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store.

It happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 2802 Walnut Street.

Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a mask robbed the store with a semi-automatic handgun.

The store clerk was reportedly assaulted during the robbery and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penbrook Police Department at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

