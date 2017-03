MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say three people were injured, two of which are in critical condition, following an overnight shooting at a Middletown bar.

Troopers responded around 1 a.m. to the River House Bar and Grille for a report of shots fired. There they found three people, including the initial shooter, with gunshot wounds.

Police believe the incident sparked after someone was asked to leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

