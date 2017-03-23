What’s Going Around: stomach bug, eczema and sports injuries

Doctors are seeing a spike in an itchy, irritating skin condition in this first week of spring.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill says dry skin and eczema are prevalent this time or year, since most people are still using heat in their homes. Eczema is inflamed, dry, red patches on the skin.

To prevent it, Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said you can use a humidifier, and gentle, fragrance-free body washes and detergents. You can also use a thick daily moisturizer on the skin, preferably also fragrance-free. Petroleum jelly can act as an excellent barrier, she said.

If the eczema patches are very itchy, prescription creams may be recommended, Zimmerman said.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing an increase in viral upper respiratory infection, strep throat and pink eye.

Dr. Joan Thode said five to six viral illnesses a year is normal for younger kids. She warns if children have a cold, and a fever returns after the first four to five days, they should be checked out to rule out a secondary infection, such as an ear infection or pneumonia.

Summit Health providers are seeing the stomach bug across all of their urgent care offices. They suggest not forcing fluids or food while vomiting and diarrhea are severe. Once the symptoms have subsided, they recommend slowly introducing clear liquids and following a BRAT diet of bananas, rice, applesauce and toast for one or two days.

They warn it’s important to look for signs of dehydration, including increased thirst, fatigue, yellow urine, headache and dizziness.

Penn State Children’s Hospital reports seeing viral upper respiratory infections and the common cold. They are also still seeing cases of the flu and they are starting to treat injuries related to spring sports.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are still seeing a lot of stomach bug cases in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. They suggest frequent handwashing and keeping patients hydrated.

WellSpan also said it’s anticipating an increase in seasonal allergies in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...