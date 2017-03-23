Vehicles overturn in I-81 crash in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Thursday night.

The crash happened northbound on I-81 near Exit 69 (Progress Avenue) in Susquehanna Township shortly after 8 p.m. and sent at least one person to a hospital, according to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher.

One lane was blocked for some time as crews cleared the scene.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were overturned.

