Utz vendor gets prison for kickback scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania vendor will spend three years in a federal prison for a kickback scheme that defrauded Utz Quality Foods out of $1.4 million.

Jonathan Haas, 45, of Easton, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 36 months imprisonment.

Haas was the former owner of Haas Packaging and Design, a Bethlehem company that supplied Utz with shelving and packaging products.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said between January 2010 and August 2014, Haas submitted about 83 false invoices for products Utz never received. A former purchasing director for Utz, Kevin Myers, approved the false invoices and received a portion of the payments.

Hass and Myers pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud. Myers, 38, formerly of Abbottstown, was sentenced in November to 51 months in prison.

As part of his sentence, Haas was ordered to pay $925,146 restitution to Utz and $500,000 restitution to Utz’s insurance carrier.

He will begin serving his sentence on May 23.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...