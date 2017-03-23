Republican health bill would widen America’s big wealth gap

The Associated Press Published:
Diane Black, John Yarmuth, Greg Walden, Kevin Brady, Richard Neal, Frank Pallone, Pete Sessions, Tom Cole
The House Rules Committee meets to shape the final version of the Republican health care bill before it goes to the floor for debate and a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. From left to right are, House Budget Committee Chair Diane Black, R-Tenn., Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., the Budget Committee ranking member, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the ranking member of Ways and Means, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. At top center on dais are Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the vice chair. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans’ health care bill provides massive tax cuts to the wealthy while increasing taxes for many lower income families. That would add to America’s big income gap between the rich and everyone else.

Over the past quarter century, only one group of people has seen significant increases in income – those at the very top. Families in the middle or at the bottom of the economic ladder have seen little or no increase in wages.

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center says the GOP health bill exacerbates those disparities. On average, taxes would go down for families making more than $50,000 a year, while taxes would increase for many families making less.

