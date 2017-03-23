Republican health bill would widen America’s big wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans’ health care bill provides massive tax cuts to the wealthy while increasing taxes for many lower income families. That would add to America’s big income gap between the rich and everyone else.

Over the past quarter century, only one group of people has seen significant increases in income – those at the very top. Families in the middle or at the bottom of the economic ladder have seen little or no increase in wages.

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center says the GOP health bill exacerbates those disparities. On average, taxes would go down for families making more than $50,000 a year, while taxes would increase for many families making less.

