Pleasant today, patchy freezing drizzle early Friday

Clear skies and calm winds last night will likely provide the coldest morning Central PA will see until perhaps next fall. Temperatures will start in the teens this morning in some backyards before bouncing back this afternoon into the upper 40s under sunny skies. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and temperatures dropping to just below freezing, in the lower 30s.

A warm front will move into the region tonight as well and bring a very light batch of rain showers for tomorrow morning. Temperatures around freezing early tomorrow means the potential for freezing rain or drizzle exists. At this time, we do not expect widespread icy conditions, however, some locations (especially valleys) that may see temperatures between 30-32 degrees Friday morning may experience slick conditions for a brief time. 6AM-9AM tomorrow morning will be the critical time. The remainder of Friday remains cloudy and temperatures warm up into the lower 50s.

The weekend starts cloudy, but warm! Saturday afternoon temperatures should peak in the upper 60s and it should remain dry for the first half of the weekend. Part of Sunday could also remain dry, but chances for rain will increase as we move deeper into Sunday afternoon/evening. The start of next week continues unsettled with chances for rain right through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild, however.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...