Patchy ice tomorrow morning, especially for northern areas

After chilly and blustery weather yesterday, last night our temperatures dropped quickly and many of us started in the teens and twenties this morning. The cold start was hard to recover from and temperatures this afternoon were stuck in the 30s for a while before finally climbing into the lower and middle 40s. A lack of wind today and completely clear, sunny skies did help it feel warmer at times. Now the clear skies early tonight will allow temperatures to drop again. We expect middle and upper 20s tonight before more clouds roll in by early tomorrow morning.

A warm front will be lifting north over the Commonwealth tomorrow and with the cold air in place some potential for ice is there. The light rain likely arrives after 7 AM and temperatures will be close to freezing leading to some patchy ice. If the rain holds out longer and is slower to arrive as some forecasts show our local temperatures will be above freezing, meaning the best chance for patchy ice is north and west of our region. Those areas north and west will see the rain arriving before temperatures increase. Timing is everything when we see warm fronts come through over cold air, and this time the chances for ice do not appear widespread for us. Most of us may simply see passing morning showers without any ice threat. We will keep tracking the latest with this forecast, but again the trends favor areas west and north of our region for ice tomorrow morning.

After the warm front comes through, temperatures tomorrow afternoon increase to the lower 50s. We expect warmer weather into the weekend too with highs on Saturday in the middle to upper 60s. A few showers will be around to our north on Saturday, but right now most of our area should stay dry based on the latest data. A better chance of light rain arrives by late Sunday with slightly cooler weather on tap.

Next week continues to stay mild with cooler waiting to return until after midweek. Look for more shower chances on Tuesday as another front sweeps through. More sunshine follows the passing of that front for Wednesday and Thursday. Until then our forecast stays cloudy and a little damp at times.

