One person dead in early Dauphin County accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA – (WHTM) – A one-car accident Thursday morning in Dauphin County has claimed the life of a Bloomsburg woman.

State police in Harrisburg say a car driven by Damian Hoover, 20, of Millersburg failed to negotiate a turn on West Canal Street in South Hanover Township and struck a road sign then a tree just before 1AM.

A 20-year-old woman from Bloomsburg, who was a passenger in the car, was killed. The victim’s name has not been released.

Hinton and two other passengers in the car were taken by Life Lion to Hershey Medical Center.

A state police investigation continues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...