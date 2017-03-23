One person dead in early Dauphin County accident

By Published:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA – (WHTM) – A one-car accident Thursday morning in Dauphin County has claimed the life of a Bloomsburg woman.

State police in Harrisburg say a car driven by Damian Hoover, 20, of Millersburg failed to negotiate a turn on West Canal Street in South Hanover Township and struck a road sign then a tree just before 1AM.

A 20-year-old woman from Bloomsburg, who was a passenger in the car, was killed.  The victim’s name has not been released.

Hinton and two other passengers in the car were taken by Life Lion to Hershey Medical Center.

A state police investigation continues.

