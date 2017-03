HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials say there were no injuries following a freight train derailment this morning in Dauphin County.

It happened sometime after 9 a.m. on a rail line located near the Rockville Bridge.

A Norfolk Southern Corp. spokesperson says two cars derailed as an intermodal train was pulling onto the mainline of its Harrisburg terminal.

One mainline is currently blocked but another remains accessible.

No hazmat was involved in Thursday morning’s incident.

