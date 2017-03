LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is being turned into a holiday cartoon.

It will be released to home video for the 2017 holidays.

Carey narrates and produced the film.

She says in a statement she’s thrilled to bring the story of the song to a new generation of families.

