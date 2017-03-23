Man arrested for threatening victim of suspicious death

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities investigating the suspicious death of a Lancaster County man have arrested another man accused of threatening his life three months ago.

Jose Santos Ferrufino, 48, of Lancaster, was charged Thursday with counts including burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. He’s in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

The charges are unrelated to the death of 35-year-old Hugo Garcia, who was found dead early Wednesday at his home in the 100 block of Pennsy Road, in Providence Township.

According to charging documents, the Dec. 25 incident at the home was reported as police were investigating Garcia’s death.

A woman told troopers that Ferrufino arrived at the house, fired a single round from a handgun into the air, and ordered his wife outside as he forced his way inside. She said he pointed the gun at Garcia and said, “I don’t care about killing you.”

He then held the gun to his wife and said, “If you were in El Salvador, you’d be dead. I would have shot you,” the complaint states.

The district attorney’s office said Ferrufino is presumed innocent, but given the history and the charges, he “absolutely is a person of interest in the pending homicide investigation.”

Anyone with information concerning Garcia’s relationship with Ferrufino is asked to call state police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

