Man arrested for robbery, shooting in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a robbery and shooting in York last year has been arrested.

Lawrence Bradley, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday night in the 2200 block of Brookwood Street in Harrisburg after a brief attempt to flee law enforcement, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

Bradley is accused of entering a home in the 800 block of West Poplar Street on Dec. 8. The victim was able to take one of Bradley’s guns during a struggle but was injured in the resulting exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

Bradley, who uses the alias “Crazy Horse”, was also wounded in the shootout.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and related crimes.

