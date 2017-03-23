Main jury picked in murder trial in trooper barracks ambush

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2014, file photo, Eric Frein, charged with the murder of Pennsylvania State Trooper Cpl. Byron Dickson and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass is taken to prison after a preliminary hearing in Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Jury selection in the capital murder trial of Frein opens Thursday, March 9, 2017. .(Michael J. Mullen/The Times & Tribune via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Twelve jurors have been selected in the trial of an anti-government survivalist charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys picked three jurors Thursday to complete the main panel and still have six alternates to select. The jury will weigh capital murder charges against 33-year-old Eric Frein.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night attack outside the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. Marshals.

He could face a death sentence if he’s convicted.

Because of heavy pretrial publicity, jury selection has been taking place in the Philadelphia suburbs.

