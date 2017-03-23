Local lawmaker wants to increase bingo prize limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County lawmaker says she wants to bring an outdated bingo law into the 21st century.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) says under her proposed House Bill 411, prize limits would increase from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo; from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games; and from $4,000 to $8,000 for total amount of prizes awarded in a calendar day.

Rep. Klunk says the increase would help non-profit organizations attract more players.

“A quirk in the current law forbids organizations from advertising the dollar value of cash prizes. This bill would remove that and also allows organizations to advertise bingo on the internet and through social media,” said Klunk.

The bill would also remove restrictions on the number of days a licensed group can conduct bingo games, permit pre-draw bingo and allow new members of a licensed group to assist in the operation of bingo. It would also make it easier for volunteer fire companies to become eligible for a bingo license.

